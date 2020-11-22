Cotton procurement centres in Yadgir to open tomorrow

Deputy Commissioner R. Ragapriya at the meeting with officials and farmers in Yadgir on Saturday.

22 November 2020 02:12 IST

Registration centres for paddy procurement to open on November 30

Deputy Commissioner R. Ragapriya said that cotton procurement centres will be opened from Monday and registration centres for the process of paddy procurement will also be opened from November 30 respectively to purchase produces under minimum supportive price (MSP) scheme. She was addressing at a meeting in Yadgir on Saturday while farmers were present.

The farmers demanded to increase the number of quintals of the purchasing of paddy from 40 to 100 quintals per acre to help paddy growers. Dr. Ragapriya assured that she would send a proposal to the government on this and added that additional procurement centres for paddy will be opened on demand. The DC strictly directed Agriculture and Revenue Department officials to take action to prevent substandard sowing seeds and register cases if any cases found. She directed the officials of Animal Husbandry Department to provide treatment to sick animals using mobile clinics.

Shankargowda Somanal, Assistant Commissioner, R. Devika, Joint Commissioner of Agriculture Department, Raghavendra, Deputy Director of Horticulture Department, Mallikarjun, Deputy Director of Food and Civil Supply Department and farmers were present.

