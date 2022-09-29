Cotton growers in Yadgir a worried lot as excess moisture in soil damages crops

Leaves of cotton plants have turned red due to excess of moisture in the soil in Yadgir district | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Excessive rainfall this year has not only damaged the crops but has also led to gradual increase in moisture content in the soil, as a result of which leaves of cotton plants have begun turning red along with a thickening of the stem.

The sudden development of this disease has become a cause for worry among farmers. After heavy rains flooded their lands and destroyed their crops two months ago, farmers were hoping that the remaining crops would recover. However, their expectations have been dashed.

“I spent thousands of rupees expecting good yield, but the rain ruined it. Now, leaves and stem of cotton trees are becoming red. I don’t know how to overcome this crisis,” Sharana Basappa, a farmer in Ukkinal village, said.

Agri Dept to help farmers

The cotton crop, covering 1,77,684 hectares in the district, is presently in its flowering stage. However, if the current situation continues, a majority of the crops will not bear yield. Therefore, agriculture department has extended a helping hand to farmers with proper guidelines and suggestions to prevent the crop from withering.

“After 60 days from sowing of cotton seed and before onset of winter, farmers should spray 2% of Urea or DAP with 2% Potassium Nitrate or 1% Muriate of Potash on the cotton leaves two to three times every fortnight. After 90 to 110 days from sowing, 10 gram Magnesium Sulphate should be sprayed on leaves after mixing it with one litre of water. If farmers have any doubts, they should approach nearby Raita Samparka Kendra or office of the assistant director of Agriculture department to get information,” sources from the department said.