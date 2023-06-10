Cotton growers’ convention to be held tomorrow

June 10, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Yadgir

Channappa Anegundi, district president of Karnataka Pranta Raitha Sangha, has said that the cotton growers’ convention at Agriculture College in Bheemarayanagudi, Shahapur taluk of Yadgir district, will be held on Monday.

He was addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Saturday. He said that cotton growers are facing many difficulties majorly the menace of sub-standard sowing seeds. The Centre had failed to take action to prevent such illegal acts. Moreover, the cotton growers have been demand hike in support price. However, the government fixed ₹6,500 per quintal and as a result, many farmers had not sold cotton, waiting for a good price.

Mr. Anegundi said that at the convention, the farmers’ issues will be discussed and a resolution will be passed to take them to the government for immediate solution. Akhila Bharat Kisan Sabha leader Viju Krishnan will take part in the convention and interact with the participants. Around 500 farmers from Kalaburagi, Vijayapur, Raichur, and Yadgir districts are expected to participate.

