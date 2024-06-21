Price of some premium liquor labels to come down from July 1 in Karnataka, with new slabs for calculating additional excise duty

In a news that could bring some cheer to tipplers in Karnataka, the State government has notified fresh slabs for calculating additional excise duty, which is expected to bring down the cost of some premium liquor labels. The new prices will come into effect from July 1.

In a downward revision of liquor prices after many years, the government has rationalised the slabs and brought down the number of slabs from 18 to 16. The notification said the revision would be on brandy, whiskey, gin, rum, and other liquors, but beer, wine, toddy, and feni are not included.

Prices to be declared

While the slabs have been notified, Excise Department sources said the actual cost of each liquor would be known only after the distillery notifies the declared price of their labels. “It is difficult now to say whether the cost of a particular brand will come down or not since each slab has a range. The liquor manufacturers will start providing fresh declared cost of their labels now,” sources said.

A notification issued on June 18, with the Karnataka Excise (Excise Duties and Fees) (Amendment) Rules, 2024, has slabs being re-jigged. Following the new notification, the highest additional duty of ₹3,000 per bulk litre to be levied on liquor would be on the liquor with a declared price (by the distillery) of over ₹20,000 in comparison with the earlier regime where the highest additional excise duty of ₹5,358 per bulk litre was imposed on the declared price of ₹15,000 and above.

The rationalisation of the slabs for calculating the additional excise duty, especially on premium liquor, had been announced in the Budget to address a long-pending demand of distilleries and the hospitality industry here to make the prices competitive in Karnataka with neighbouring States. The rationalisation is expected to mop up additional excise revenue.

The International Spirits and Wines Association of India had also urged the government to consider the rationalisation of additional excise duty on premium products. It had pointed out that cheaper brands are much cheaper and premium brands much costlier in Karnataka when compared with other States.

Impact on revenue

Currently, as per the industry estimate, most premium brands of liquor in Karnataka have about 80% or more additional excise duty on the declared price. According to a government source, due to high additional excise duty, premium liquor contributes just about 2 to 3% of the total excise revenue of Karnataka while it is 52% in Telangana.

The Federation of Karnataka Wine Merchants’ Association remained cautious about the notification of the new slabs. Federation general secretary Govindraj Hegde said, “We are studying the notification. There is some confusion about the reduced cost of the premium liquor as per the new notification. We are not sure whether these new slabs will help the customers or the companies.”

Gurpreet Singh, co-founder and director, World of Brands, said, “The rationalisation of the duties at the higher slabs will result in the reduction of end consumer prices of anywhere between 10 to 20%. This will be a welcome relief for the consumers and the brand owners campaigning against the exorbitantly high prices in Karnataka. Yet, despite this change, the prices across neighbouring States will continue to remain much lower which still needs to be looked into.