COSMOS quiz in Mysuru

February 23, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Cosmology Education and Research Training Center (COSMOS), Mysuru, and the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), Bengaluru, organised a quiz event - Q-Reus - for high school students on Thursday as part of National Science Day, at Suruchi Rangamane in Mysuru. About 15 schools participated in the quiz. The students of Acharya Vidyakula secured the first prize while the students of Government Adarsh ​​Vidyalaya and the Excel Public School won the second and third prizes respectively. Amoghavarsha N., Project Associate, COSMOS, interacted with the students followed by a Q and A session with the students and the audience on Physics and Astrophysics. Punith R. and Bhavani of COSMOS were present. Mr Amoghavarsha later distributed prizes on behalf of COSMOS and IIA to the winning teams.

