ADVERTISEMENT

‘COSMOS’ quiz for students in Mysuru on Feb. 23

February 16, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Outreach Team of COSMOS, Mysuru has organised a quiz competition for high school students as part of National Science Day - 2023. The quiz will be held on February 23 at 9:45 a.m. at Suruchi Rangamane in Kuvempunagar.

The Cosmology Education and Research Training Center (COSMOS)-Mysuru is the upcoming advanced technology planetarium in Mysuru funded by the Government of India with the participation of the Indian Institute of Astrophysics and the University of Mysore.

Schools can send two teams consisting of two high school students each to the event (a total of four students). The competition will be for two major rounds and will contain questions from physics, astronomy, general kowledge related to science, chemistry, mathematics and biology.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The questions will be asked in both Kannada and English. The winners will be awarded on the same day based on their performance. Registration is free but compulsory and the school has to send the list of students on or before February 22. Decisions and results given by the judges are final, a press release said here.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US