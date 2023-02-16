‘COSMOS’ quiz for students in Mysuru on Feb. 23

February 16, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - MYSURU

The Outreach Team of COSMOS, Mysuru has organised a quiz competition for high school students as part of National Science Day - 2023. The quiz will be held on February 23 at 9:45 a.m. at Suruchi Rangamane in Kuvempunagar.

The Cosmology Education and Research Training Center (COSMOS)-Mysuru is the upcoming advanced technology planetarium in Mysuru funded by the Government of India with the participation of the Indian Institute of Astrophysics and the University of Mysore.

Schools can send two teams consisting of two high school students each to the event (a total of four students). The competition will be for two major rounds and will contain questions from physics, astronomy, general kowledge related to science, chemistry, mathematics and biology.

The questions will be asked in both Kannada and English. The winners will be awarded on the same day based on their performance. Registration is free but compulsory and the school has to send the list of students on or before February 22. Decisions and results given by the judges are final, a press release said here.