Cosmetic Science Convergence in Mysuru

JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSSAHER) will be organising the Cosmetic Science Convergence (CSC) 2024 at its School of Life Sciences in Mysuru on December 2 and 3.

“The CSC 2024 will feature the world’s first Artificial Intelligence-assisted product launch on December 2, marking a ground-breaking intersection of AI technology and cosmetic science,” said a statement from the organisers.

The Conference is supported by Central government Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), Indian Society of Cosmetic Chemists (ISCC), Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), and cosmetic industry partners.

“The event, along with a dynamic programme of keynote speeches, panel discussions, and networking opportunities will offer participants valuable insights into cutting-edge research, sustainable practices and emerging trends shaping the future of cosmetic industry,”said a statement from the organisers.

