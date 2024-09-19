ADVERTISEMENT

Corruption should be fought straightaway, says Santosh Hegde

Published - September 19, 2024 07:35 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The former Lokayukta says everyday information of various scams is getting released and that the disease is in every political party

The Hindu Bureau

The former Lokayukta and Supreme Court judge Santosh Hegde has said that he has seen the disease of corruption in every political party and only a mass movement can prevent corruption.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to presspersons in Dharwad on Thursday, Mr. Hegde said that everyday information of various scams is getting released.

“The previous BJP government in the State was termed as 40% commission government. And, under the present Congress government, details of a scam in the Valmiki development corporation have come out. Corruption is not limited to any one political party,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Hegde said that it is regrettable that people are entering politics to make money and if corruption continues at this same pace, it will become difficult to predict the fate of the economy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“If economy collapses, the most affected will be the people of middle and lower classes. If such a situation arises, then, democracy will not survive. A revolution may ensue. In order to prevent such a situation, corruption should be fought straighaway,” he said.

To a query, he said that entering politics should be for public service not for individual profit.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US