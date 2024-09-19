Corruption should be fought straightaway, says Santosh Hegde

The former Lokayukta and Supreme Court judge Santosh Hegde has said that he has seen the disease of corruption in every political party and only a mass movement can prevent corruption.

Speaking to presspersons in Dharwad on Thursday, Mr. Hegde said that everyday information of various scams is getting released.

“The previous BJP government in the State was termed as 40% commission government. And, under the present Congress government, details of a scam in the Valmiki development corporation have come out. Corruption is not limited to any one political party,” he said.

Mr. Hegde said that it is regrettable that people are entering politics to make money and if corruption continues at this same pace, it will become difficult to predict the fate of the economy.

“If economy collapses, the most affected will be the people of middle and lower classes. If such a situation arises, then, democracy will not survive. A revolution may ensue. In order to prevent such a situation, corruption should be fought straighaway,” he said.

To a query, he said that entering politics should be for public service not for individual profit.