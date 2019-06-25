Corruption rampant in govt. projects: Guttedar

Stating that there was rampant corruption in government projects in Aland taluk, Aland MLA Subash Guttedar accused the former legislator B.R. Patil of backing corrupt officials in the constituency.

Addressing presspersons here on Monday, Mr. Guttedar pointed out irregularities in the appointment of 53 pourakarmikas in Aland municipality.

He said that ₹ 80 lakh was released under Swachh Bharat Mission for the taluk during 2017-18. But the officials have failed to utilise the funds and to take up cleanliness drive in the taluk. Development works taken up during Mr. Patil’s tenure as legislator remain only on paper as nothing is tangible on ground, Mr. Guttedar said.

The government officials have failed to act on complaints related to illegal sand mining and sale of illicit liquor.

Mr. Guttedar accused the State government of neglecting his constituency. Even district in-charge Minister Priyank Kharge is not bothered about the constituency, he added.