Corruption rampant in Co-operative Department: H.D. Kumaraswamy

Former CM alleges that key positions in the District Cooperative Milk Producers’ Unions were sold for huge amounts of money ranging from ₹25 lakh to ₹50 lakh

JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has said that corruption is rampant not just in the appointment of Police Sub-inspectors but that in the recruitment of staff in all the departments.

Speaking to mediapersons in Kashempur near Bidar on Saturday, the former Chief Minister specifically alleged that key positions in the District Cooperative Milk Producers’ Unions were ‘sold’ for huge amounts of money ranging from ₹25 lakh to ₹50 lakh.

“A bribe is fixed for each post in the department. It is being done in every district. It is known not just to me but to all those who were and are in power,” Mr. Kumaraswamy said.

Training his guns on the Congress, Mr. Kumaraswamy questioned why it could not clean the Karnataka Public Service Commission when it was in power. “When it was in power, Congress posted T. Sham Bhatt as KPSC chairman claiming to cleanse the tainted appointment authority. What did the officer do?” he asked, saying that the “price” for posts only rose.