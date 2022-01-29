Corruption is major achievement of BJP government: Congress

Bengaluru

29 January 2022 17:26 IST

Bommai government is only a continuation of BSY regime, says Siddaramaiah

A day after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai completed six months in office, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah said ‘failure and corruption’ were the major achievements of the BJP government.

The Congress leader alleged that the BJP government is corrupt and had recorded failure on all fronts. The previous government headed by B.S. Yediyurappa was also corrupt and the same system had continued under the leadership of Mr. Bommai. He cited the kickback charges levelled by the contractors’ association as a case in point.

Advertising

Advertising

Addressing a media conference in Bengaluru on January 29, the former Chief Minister said the Bommai government is nothing but an extension of the one run by former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. The Congress would expose corrupt scandals of the BJP government during the coming session of the legislature, which would start on February 14.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said the BJP had promised to incur expenditure of ₹1.5 lakh crore on irrigation if it was voted to power. Instead of spending ₹30,000 crore a year, the government has spent only ₹6,300 crore.

The State Government’s achievement book is filled with promises such as schemes to upgrade 25 district hospitals, facelift for 750 schools, construction of five lakh houses. But the government had nothing to really show as its achievements.

He criticised the BJP for stopping Congress’ schemes and then starting new ones such as the Raitha Vidyanidhi scholarship. The government has stopped the Vidyasiri scheme started by the Congress government, he pointed out.

He accused the government of failure in management of the Covid-19 pandemic. Though nearly four lakh people succumbed to COVID-19, the government islying by showing only 38,000 deaths, he alleged.