ADVERTISEMENT

Corruption has become almost institutionalised, says Karnataka Governor

July 03, 2023 01:57 pm | Updated 03:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot also said in the next five years, the State government would place emphasis on a people-centric economy

PTI

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot addressing the Joint session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Expressing serious concern over corruption, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on July 3 said it has become almost institutionalised, and the Karnataka government would take administrative and legislative measures to meet the challenge and eradicate it.

In his address to the joint session of both Houses of the State Legislature, he also said in the next five years, the State government would place emphasis on a people-centric economy.

"Karnataka, which stood tall and contributed immensely to the country, has landed into a State of distress. Bringing out Karnataka from economic distress shall be the priority (of the new Congress government)," Mr. Gehlot said.

Noting that narrow minds create divisions and differences between different communities, and the remnants of such a mindset still survive at various levels in society, the Governor said the government would take all the steps to build a peaceful and loving society.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Gehlot said corruption has become so entrenched in our system that for many reasons it has become almost institutionalised.

"Eradicating it is a major challenge. I seek your cooperation to meet this challenge and root out corruption. The government will take all necessary administrative and legislative measures in this regard", he added.

The Governor said under the 'Anna Bhagya' scheme, the additional five kg rice allotment of the State government would be given in the form of a Direct Benefit Transfer of money at ₹34 per kg per person directly into the bank accounts of the poor families each month.

This arrangement will continue until the quantum of rice for the additional five kg rice to all the poor households is tied up, he said, adding that the state government would make the state hunger-free through 'Anna Bhagya' scheme and 'Indira Canteens'.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US