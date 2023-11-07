Corruption affecting delivery of public services, says Subhash Adi

November 07, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Subhash B. Adi, former judge of High Court of Karnataka and Upalokayukta of Karnataka, has said that 1.4 trillion dollars of India’s black money was invested in one of the foreign banks.

He was speaking at the Vigilance Awareness Week celebrated at Central University of Karnataka on Monday.

“Corruption has affected the quality of delivery of public services. Education and health services have been affected by corrupt practices. Because of corrupt practices at government hospitals, people are either going to private hospitals or suffering from diseases. Due to the poor quality of education, many Indians are going abroad. It is unfortunate that corrupt practices have entered into educational institutions also. Corruption is affecting the socio-economic development, human rights and standard of living. Nexus between politicians, bureaucrats and industrialists is the major cause for the corruption,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vice-Chancellor of CUK Battu Satyanarayana, who inaugurated the event, equated teachers not taking class to corruption.

“Why are people standing in queue in front of the private schools for admission? People prefer government jobs but send their children to private schools and colleges. Why is the quality of education in government institutions going down? Why are people losing trust in government services? It is because of corrupt practices. Every one of us has the responsibility to mitigate the corruption. And it is time to say no to corruption and join hands for the nation development,” Mr. Satyanarayana said.

Registrar R.R. Biradar said that 62% of India’s GDP consisted of the black economy and it was more than the combined annual expenditure of Central and State governments.

“Corruption has become bottleneck for the sustainable development. It is increasing the inequality, affecting the delivery of public services and increasing poverty. People are deprived of basic facilities and our economy is becoming handicapped. If black economy was not accumulated, India would have become second largest economy in the world,” he said.

Chief Vigilance Officer of CUK Basavaraj Kodagunti delivered introductory remarks. Prizes were distributed to the winners of various events organised as part of vigilance awareness week.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.