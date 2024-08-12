Corridors of Power

Just publicity won’t do

Lack of cleanliness at public places such as bus stands, footpaths, markets, railway stations, and playgrounds are some of the reasons for the spread of dengue, as rainwater becomes stagnant at many of these places. At bus stands, passengers waiting for overnight buses are found moving from one place to another, trying to escape mosquitoes.

ADVERTISEMENT

For instance, passengers waiting for buses at Hospet in Vijayanagara district sought to know why the government spent huge amounts of money on publicity and advertisements without providing basic facilities at bus stations. Authorities of the Namma Metro in Bengaluru make frequent announcements to create awareness about dengue, but that does not seem to percolate down to the places such as bus stands far away from the State capital.

‘Adjustment’ politics

Former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa (pictured), who was expelled from the BJP earlier this year, has once again accused the leaders of the BJP of engaging in “adjustment-politics” with the Congress.

ADVERTISEMENT

On August 9, the BJP leader reiterated the allegation and referred to Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s statement during the Janandolana rally countering the BJP’s padayatra against the Congress government.

Mr. Shivakumar apparently hinted that BJP State unit chief B.Y. Vijayendra could win in Shikaripur in the 2023 Assembly polls largely owing to a tacit understanding with the Congress. Mr. Eshwarappa contested as an Independent in the Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat in 2024 largely to fight against “dynastic and adjustment politics”, the former BJP leader claimed.

Boycotting padayatra

A rare bonhomie and brotherhood were on display between BJP MLAs Basanagouda Patil Yatnal (pictured) and Ramesh Jarkiholi at Athani in Belagavi last week. After participating in a car festival, they announced that they would boycott the combined opposition BJP-JD(S) padayatra from Bengaluru to Mysuru against the alleged MUDA scam involving Chief Minister Siddharamaiah, for different reasons.

While Mr. Yatnal said he opposed the protest rally led by “tainted leaders” such as former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and his son and party president B.Y. Vijayendra, Mr. Jarkiholi said he thought the alleged irregularities in Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Ltd. were more serious than the MUDA issue. Both announced that they would take out a separate padayatra from Kudala Sangama to Ballari to create awareness about corruption in the Congress government and sought permission from the party’s high command.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.