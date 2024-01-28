Corridors of Power

January 28, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST

Of power cut and ‘shock’

During the recent inauguration of a lift irrigation project at Periyapatna by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, a technical malfunction had the authorities fuming and squirming. For, the mechanism to pump water to 150 lakes as envisaged under the project failed to switch on at the key moment of inauguration, much to the chagrin of the Chief Minister.

But what was equally shocking was the absence of Managing Director of Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation C.N. Sridhar at the venue.

This was perceived to be a violation of protocol as all departmental heads are expected to be compulsorily present during such occasions. Within hours, the CESC MD received a suspension order for dereliction of duty.

Whether the faux pas was due to a power failure or mechanical failure is something which will be known once the departmental inquiry is complete. But for now the public perception is that power cut has delivered a shock to the hapless official.

More loyal to caste

Congress veteran leader and senior MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa is more loyal to his caste than the party. At an event in Shivamogga, he asked the people to re-elect their incumbent BJP MP B.Y. Raghavendra, son of the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. Mr. Shivashankarappa, president of the All-India Veerashaiva Mahasabha, described the MP who belongs to his caste as a “good leader and good human being” who has done much for his constituency.

Visibly thrilled at this endorsement from the “enemy camp”, Mr. Raghavendra gushed and said it was “one of the most auspicious days” of his political life. On an earlier occasion, Mr. Shivashankarappa had embarrassed the Congress government by claiming that the dominant Lingayat community had been side-lined in the selection of top officials.

The 92-year-old leader’s latest statement lavishing praise on the BJP leader comes at a time when the Congress is preparing to win at least 20 Lok Sabha seats, including Shivamogga.

Disappointment with postings

Several MLAs seem to be not too pleased with the postings of the boards and corporations. Some legislators such as Hampanagouda Badarli and S.N. Subba Reddy have reportedly decided not to accept the appointment letters. Mr. Reddy, Bagepalli MLA, who has been appointed as chairman of the Karnataka Seeds Development Corporation, has decided to call a meeting of his supporters to decide the “next course of action”. Mr. Badarli, who has been appointed as the head of the Karnataka Industries Infrastructure Development Corporation, too has rejected the offer.

It is believed that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will reshuffle his Ministry after the Lok Sabha elections and MLAs who have been appointed for boards and corporations now would not be inducted into the ministry, which explains their unhappiness. MLCs who have not been given any postings have been reportedly disappointed with the government’s notification. Denial of postings to Dakshina Kannada leaders too is said to have not gone well with the district cadre.

R. Krishnakumar

Nagesh Prabhu

