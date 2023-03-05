Corridors of Power

March 05, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST

Where is Narayana Gowda headed?

Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports K.C. Narayana Gowda’s victory from K.R. Pet Assembly constituency in the 2019 bypolls was by no means a small achievement for the BJP. For, the saffron party had scripted history by recording its first ever Assembly poll triumph in the Vokkaliga heartland of Mandya district.

So much so, the BJP still refers to Mr. Gowda’s bypoll victory to underscore its “growing” strength in Mandya district. But a question mark now hangs over Mr. Gowda’s continuation in the saffron party.

Even though the Minister appears to be sharing the dais with BJP leaders and participating in party programmes, speculation is rife over his possible defection to the Congress ahead of the coming Assembly elections.

Days after firmly refusing to shoulder the responsibility of Minister in-charge of Mandya district in the BJP government, Mr. Gowda, who quit the JD(S) and joined the BJP in 2019, himself set the tongues wagging when he publicly admitted that he had been invited by the Congress. However, he said he had not taken any decision yet.

City buses wait for none

The private city bus operators in Mangaluru are known to be sticklers for time and the BJP realised it the hard way during the recent meeting of women party activists held in the city.

The meeting was arranged by Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath. He had called former TV news anchor and BJP MLC Tejaswini Gowda to give a pep talk to the activists. The women activists came from different parts of the city in the city buses hired by the party. The venue located in the heart of the city was filled with activists by 4 p.m. and Mr. Kamath presented each of the activists with a set of bangles. The programme started at 5 p.m. following the arrival of Ms. Gowda. It was around 6 p.m. that Mr. Gowda started to speak.

Around 7 p.m. when the speech was on, a steady stream of activists started to leave the venue, as they were getting calls asking them to get into the buses lined up outside the venue. As the first bus left, more activists started to leave the venue fearing that they would eventually be left with no transport. In desperation, organisers tried to close the main door of the hall, but had to relent because of the pressure from activists.

Only a handful of party activists were in the venue as Ms. Gowda’s long speech came to an end around 7.30 p.m.

Will corruption be poll plank?

The incident of Lokayukta catching a ruling party MLA’s son red-handed while accepting bribe in poll-bound Karnataka has created a big stir. The BJP and Opposition Congress are involved in a political slugfest on the powers and functioning of the Karnataka Lokayukta. In a face-saving effort, the BJP has been saying that the previous Congress government led by Siddaramaiah dealt a big blow to the Karnataka Lokayukta by creation of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in 2016. The BJP restored the powers of the Lokayukta by abolishing the ACB, following the High Court’s ruling last year.

On its part, the Congress pointed out that the BJP government had, in fact, back then defended the creation of the ACB in the High Court. The Opposition also talked of the existence of ACB in BJP-ruled States.

As both parties continue to trade charges against each other, it remains to be seen if corruption will become a major poll flank in the coming Assembly election.

Laiqh A.Khan

Raghava M.

Nagesh Prabhu