Corridors of Power

Will Reddy make a comeback?

Former Minister and mining-scam accused Gali Janardhana Reddy seems to be putting a lot of effort into making a political comeback. For the last two weeks, he has been touring Koppal and Raichur districts apparently to capture the pulse of the voters.

Mr. Reddy, who has been accused in the mining case, is believed to be exploring various options in a bid to return to active politics during the next year’s Assembly elections. Though the Supreme Court had ordered him not to visit Ballari, Ananthapuram and Kadapa, Mr. Reddy has been touring other districts in the Kalyana Karnataka region and visiting temples.

Miffed over the BJP Central leadership “ignoring him” for the last few years, he is considering options such as contesting elections from the YSR Congress Party led by its president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. When the media asked about his next political move, Mr. Reddy was tightlipped and did not spell out his strategy. His close friend and Minister B. Sriramulu too seems to be in a Catch-22 situation on supporting the former.

Lakhan’s ‘non-smart’ phone

Can we imagine a politician who does not use social media in these days of political campaigns that have turned into cyber wars?

Lakhan Jarkiholi, the fourth brother from the Gokak clan who entered the Legislative Council a few months ago, does so. Mr. Jarkiholi does not use a smartphone and social media and he announced this at a recent press conference.

When journalists pointed out stories in social media about him and his brothers joining the JD(S), the MLC said they were nothing but rumours being spread by his detractors. However, he said he would not react to them in any way. “I am not bothered about such things, you see,” he said, flipping out a phone from his pocket that has none of the “smart” features.

“I carry a phone that costs me ₹3,000. I don’t believe in WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube. Let others use them. That world is not for me. That is an imaginary world. I live in the real world. I meet people in villages and solve their problems. That is my real world,” Mr. Lakhan Jarkiholi declared.

Sympathies for a burglar

With the silver jubilee celebrations of Federation of Basava Balagas in Mysuru on Saturday coinciding with the late Chief Minister S. Nijalingappa’s birth anniversary, the seer of Suttur Mutt Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra had an occasion to recall an interaction he had years ago with the late freedom fighter-turned-Congress leader.

The seer said the former Chief Minister was in Mysuru the night his house was burgled and he was scheduled to visit the mutt for breakfast the morning after. When Mr. Nijalingappa arrived for the breakfast meeting at the mutt, the seer conveyed his sympathies on the burglary that appeared in the newspapers. But, the former Chief Minister, in reply, said he could only pity the thief for choosing the wrong house.

Mr. Nijalingappa explained that the thief’s efforts had gone in vain as there were no valuables in his house except for the two silver lamps - given by his in-laws to his wife - that were kept in the prayer room.

