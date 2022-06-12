Corridors of power

Why not a ‘convent Dalit’?

Former Minister and Congress leader Priyank Kharge, who has been taking on the government on various issues ranging from the alleged bitcoin scam to the alleged misappropriation in Ganga Kalyana scheme, was recently described as a “convent Dalit” by Energy and Kannada and Culture Minister Sunil Kumar, implying that he did not understand the “grassroots issues” of the community.

Incensed by this straightjacketing, the former Minister in a recent press conference firstly clarified that he did not fit the description if taken literally. He studied in Poorna Prajna school in Bengaluru administered by Adamaru mutt in Udupi and later joined MES college, neither of them, undoubtedly, run by a convent.

Then he went on to ask what Mr. Kumar’s problem was if he was indeed a “convent Dalit”. “Should Dalits not learn English? Do BJP leaders love only those Dalits who carry night soil on their heads and stick to their place in caste hierarchy?” he asked. “I am a cosmopolitan Dalit, a conscious Dalit and a Constitution-abiding Dalit who believes in the philosophy of Basaveshwara, Narayana Guru and Babasaheb Ambedkar,” he declared, asking if Mr. Kumar had a problem with it.

Calling such attacks the “standard operating procedure” of the BJP’s IT cell when confronted with difficult questions, he said he would continue to criticise the government when called for as it was his right to do so. “If it means being branded ‘convent Dalit’ so be it,” he said.

A changed stance

Former Minister and Congress MLA U.T. Khader, who earlier supported Muslim students demanding a right to wear hijab in classrooms, has changed his stance recently. He asked them to visit countries like Pakistan or Saudi Arabia in order to realise India’s beauty and culture.

Mr. Khader, in a video that went viral on social media, advised protesting students not to take the liberty they enjoy in India for granted. “In India you have liberty to talk to anybody, hold press meetings and do anything,” he said, reprimanding some students of Mangalore University College, who have been demanding that the administration allow them to attend classes wearing hijab.

In February, Mr. Khader said the girls should be allowed to attend classes wearing the hijab “if they wanted to do so” and that colleges should take a call on allowing saffron scarves for Hindu students.

The Congress leader in a latest press conference held last week, who modified his stance, advised the protesting girls to give importance to their education and take the advice of their parents before making any hasty decision. Lakhs of students have been studying in the State. “Why should there be a separate rule for 10 or 15 students?” the Congress MLA asked.

Importance of being Kore

After an emphatic victory in Rajya Sabha elections, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is now keen to ensure the party’s victory in elections to four seats of the Legislative Council from Graduates’ and Teachers’ constituencies. On Saturday, Mr. Bommai visited the residence of Prabhakar Kore, senior BJP leader and former MP, following rumours that he was lying low and was not actively involved in the poll campaign.

The Chief Minister visited Mr. Kore’s palatial house inside the green environs of the military cantonment area. They had breakfast and tea and it was over an hour when the duo emerged out along with some close friends and party workers. Local BJP leaders say that Mr. Bommai was reacting to rumours that Mr. Kore was upset about some recent happenings in the party that indicated that the party was neglecting him. Mr. Bommai went to Mr. Kore’s house, to convince him to campaign for party candidates, said a BJP leader.

As KLE society chairman, Mr. Kore wields significant power. KLE society and its various institutions have significant clout among the voters who include teachers and graduates. There are around 3,000 employees of the society who are eligible voters.

