Deep roots of IMA scam

With a public interest litigation petition seeking CBI probe into the IMA investment scam, the corridors of power are said to be anxious that it may turn out to be Kolkata’s Saradha chit fund scam that has had several politicians and bureaucrats in the net.

IMA founder Mohammed Mansoor Khan has already alleged that Congress leader Roshan Baig (in picture) took ₹400 crore, a charge that the latter has denied. The scam has turned a platform for cold war between Mr. Baig and Zameer Ahmed Khan, two prominent leaders of the community. Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also jumped into the fray asking Mr. Baig to tell the SIT that he hasn’t taken any money and not the media, taking a dig at the leader who had criticised him for the party’s Lok Sabha debacle.

MLA R Roshan Baig at Press Club of Bangalore adressing Media persons in connection with IMA group of companies on 12 June 2019

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) that has now begun an audit of IMA accounts is looking for diversion of money collected as investment from the public to outside. Amid allegations that Mansoor Khan paid agencies, a section of media and even funded the elections, the ED probe has already sent jitters in many quarters, sources said.

Reversal of decisions

The H.D. Kumaraswamy-led government seems to be on a rollback mode. The government decided to hike prices of student bus passes only to roll it back within two days. A bigger rollback was the land sale to JSW Steel, which has now been referred to a panel of the State Cabinet.

While the KSRTC has been instructed to withdraw the bus pass fare hike after protests by student activists, the sale of 3,667 acres in Ballari to the steel giant was withdrawn following protests from some members of the Congress as well as the BJP.

A few months ago, the government reversed its decision to bifurcate the Visvesvaraya Technological University after it faced stiff resistance from many stakeholders, ranging from students to politicians, particularly from North Karnataka.

It makes one wonder if the government took decisions without thought in the first place and then buckled under pressure or if it shows a willingness to take criticism seriously.

Science according to Prajwal

JD(S) candidate Prajwal Revanna. | Photo Credit: Prakash Hassan

A video of JD(S) Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna (in picture), holding forth on the special quality of trees to a bunch of students during an Environment Day programme in a college at Holenarsipur, has gone viral and created much mirth. It was probably the first programme he took part in after getting elected to the Lok Sabha from Hassan seat, which was earlier represented by his grandfather H.D. Deve Gowda. In his speech, while stressing on the need for growing trees, BE graduate Prajwal said that trees convert carbon monoxide into carbon dioxide. While students looked on in dismay, the more charitable ones said it was perhaps slip of the tongue.