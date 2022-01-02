Corridors of Power: BSY and political attention

One person who drew everyone’s attention in the legislature session Belagavi was former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa (in picture). Unlike earlier occasions when he was in the news for political reasons, this time the veteran leader hogged the limelight for his disciplined behaviour in the Assembly. The 78-year-old MLA attended the session regularly without any delay. He sat through the session every day unlike many others who took regular breaks. Interestingly, he maintained dignified decorum in the House and desisted from indulging in private conversations with party legislators inside the House, though he actively participated in all the major debates. Of course, he made his presence felt politically during the debate on the anti-conversion Bill when he exhorted Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri to complete the process related to adoption of the Bill instead of prolonging the issue. Mr. Yediyurappa’s presence was also felt when he sternly told the Speaker and Law Minister J.C. Madhuswamy to be tough while dealing with indiscipline. Without mincing words, he asked why both leaders were seeking advise from others instead of acting when they were given the responsibility to ensure discipline in the House.

Aversion to selfies

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar (in picture) lost his cool again when a supporter from his party tried to take a selfie with him during the Congress Foundation Day programme on December 28. The incident occurred at Shivapura in Mandya. In the video, which went viral, Mr. Shivakumar was seen getting irritated with the supporter for coming close to him and attempting to take a selfie without permission. Furious, Mr. Shivakumar forcefully grabbed the cellphone and reprimanded him. “Don’t you have common sense?” he was heard saying in the video. Mr. Shivakumar later justified his action and said taking selfies without permission was a security breach. In July last, he had slapped a supporter who tried to click a photograph with him in Mandya. The State Congress chief had then said that the man was a close relative and would not mind it.

Blaming the media

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (in picture) seems to be unhappy about the media speculating on major political changes in the Government, including a Cabinet reshuffle. He termed the recent news reports about possible change of leadership/Cabinet reshuffle as “media creation”. “You create these things and ask questions related to their authenticity,” Mr. Bommai shot back at a reporter. “We don’t have to reveal political issues that will be discussed. These are internal party matters,” Mr. Bommai said when asked whether issues relating to reshuffling of Cabinet would be discussed with BJP president J.P. Nadda. Later, BJP leaders clarified that Mr. Bommai would continue as the Chief Minister.

B.S. Satish Kumar

Nagesh Prabhu