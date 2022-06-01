Correct textbooks or face agitation, say Lingayat maths

Condemning the “errors” and “lies” in the introduction to the life and work of Basaveshwara in the revised Social Science textbook meant for Class XI, Lingayat maths have asked the State Government to correct the textbooks as per real history and reprint the textbooks.

In a letter written by the Forum of Heads of Lingayat Maths and addressed to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Basavalinga Pattadevaru, head of Bhalki Hiremath in Bidar district and president of the forum, warned of a State-wide agitation if the State Government fails to correct the contents on Basaveshwara in the textbooks.

“It is written that Basaveshwara moved to Kudalasangama after his Upanayana. But, the historical fact is that he rejected Upanayana which was denied to his sister Akkanagayi and moved to Kudalasangama. It is written that Basaveshwara was offered Linga Diksha by a Shaiva Guru and it is wrong. How could Shaiva Gurus, who are worshippers of Sthavara Linga, offer Ishta Linga Diksha? The concept of Ishta Linga was devised by Basaveshwara. It is written in the text that Basaveshwara developed Veerashaiva faith. That is also wrong. Veerashaiva is a branch of Shaiva tradition and is now listed as a sect of Lingayat. Varnashrama is prevalent in Shaivism and there is no Varna discrimination in Lingayat. It is an utterly unhistorical to say that Basaveshwara developed Veerashaiva faith,” the senior seer pointed out.

He also took exceptions to the removal of certain portions from the old text that objectively reflected Basaveshwara’s preaching.

“Dropping from the old text the lines that reflected Basaveshwara’s rejection of Vedic religious practices, preaching of human values, fight against social evils, call for self-reliance, the concept of considering one’s body as his temple and other things, apart from making the his reform movement people-oriented by using Kannada is unfortunate,” the seer said.

“These errors send a wrong message and show Lingayat and Basaveshwara in bad light. We are shocked to see that such blunders are committed when you, a follower of Basaveshwara and being named after Basaveshwara, is the Chief Minister. Before the Lingayats, who are a majority, and the heads of Lingayat maths launch an agitation, the errors should be corrected and then printed. Otherwise, it will become inevitable for us to launch a State-wide protest,” the seer said, addressing Mr. Bommai.

The seer also condemned the publication and messages that were “insulting” Rashtrakavi Kuvempu and the State anthem that he wrote and demanded that Mr. Bommai take suitable action.