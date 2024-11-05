ADVERTISEMENT

Correct problems regarding waqf properties, says H.D. Kumaraswamy

Published - November 05, 2024 07:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Warning that soon farmers will barge into the residences of the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister, Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Monday urged the State government to correct the problem regarding waqf properties.

“How long will you mislead people? You promote one community. The Congress is dividing people on the basis of caste and community. Apologise to the people and set things right. Otherwise, the people will barge into your homes. Recently, a Congress MLC had said that people will barge into the residence of the Governor like in Bangladesh,” he told presspersons at Channapatna during a campaign rally.

Stating that no files related to waqf property had come before him when he was the Chief Minister, Mr. Kumaraswamy accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of making irresponsible statements that decisions on waqf land had been taken during the term of B.S. Yediyurappa, Basavaraj Bommai, and himself.

“No file to provide land of farmers, mutts, or Ramanagara Guddebetta to the waqf board had come before me. Do not try to shift the blame onto others. In case I have committed a mistake, expose it before the people. I do not know why he has said that.”

The Union Minister further stated: “Even if something like that happened during my tenure, the Congress was responsible. Krishna Byre Gowda was Revenue Minister then and B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan was also the Waqf Minister then.”

