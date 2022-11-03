Corpus fund mooted for maintenance of heritage buildings in Mysuru

Mysuru city has 131 notified heritage buildings including the Town Hall. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

The district heritage committee which met here on Thursday discussed the feasibility of creating a corpus fund for maintenance of heritage buildings in Mysuru.

It will also explore the possibility of suggesting the corporates and NGOs to ‘’adopt a heritage building’’ to overcome the financial crunch of maintaining such listed properties. The meeting was attended by the members and chaired by Deputy Commissioner K.V .Rajendra.

The city has 131 notified heritage buildings and about 500 that are yet to be notified. Besides, the 131 structures are now in the process of being graded in the order of their architectural importance and historical importance.

But in the absence of funds and lack of maintenance the heritage structures in Mysuru are crumbling – the latest being the Maharani’s Science College and this has raised concerns over public safety as some of the heritage buildings are public offices and have significant footfall.

In the meeting the members deliberated on the feasibility of establishing such a fund as provided by the Zonal Regulations (Amendment) 2020 of the Karnataka Town and Country Planning Act, 1961.

The law clearly specifies that with a view to give monetary help for repairs of the enlisted, property, a separate fund shall be created through government grants or local authorities or public contributions, which shall be available to the local authority, who shall disburse the funds on the advice of the committee.

In addition, the law also provides for seeking voluntary contribution and states that the local authority may receive voluntary contributions towards the cost of maintaining any enlisted building or precinct, and shall manage such contributions for the purpose of preservation and conservation.

Based on this the members have decided to approach a few corporate houses in Mysuru besides the government so as to have a corpus which can be utilized for emergency maintenance. In addition, NRIs with roots in Mysuru or those interested in conservation of heritage will be approached, said a member who attended the meeting and is privy to the developments that transpired.

Sources said they will convene a meeting of major corporate houses and individuals or NGOs interested in conservation and take forward the concept of establishing a corpus funds and also provide for adopting a heritage building for maintenance.

Incidentally, the cash-strapped State Department of Archaeology Museums and Heritage has also launched ‘’adopt a monument’ scheme under which it has finalised a list of select properties where corporates can chip in for maintenance or creation of amenities.