Corporation polls: HC issues notice to govt., EC

Notification on reservation questioned

The Dharwad Bench of the High Court of Karnataka on Friday ordered issue of notices to the State government and the State Election Commission following a writ petition questioning the reservation fixed for Scheduled Castes and Tribes for the election to the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation.

The HC’s order comes in the wake of the writ petition filed by Basavaraj Teradal. In his petition, he has questioned the government’s notification on reservation of seats in the corporation, which now has 82 wards after delimitation.

Mr. Teradal, represented by advocate Avinash Banakar, has contended that the State government had meted out injustice to the candidates of Scheduled Castes while issuing the notification. As per the rules, out of the total 82 wards, 15% seats should be reserved for Scheduled Castes and 3% for Scheduled Tribes. However only eight wards had been reserved for Scheduled Castes and three for Scheduled Tribes, he has said.

Holding preliminary hearing of the writ petition, the Justice H.T. Narendraprasad-led Bench ordered for issue of notices.