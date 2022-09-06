Corporation members organise symbolic protest

They celebrate their not being sworn in even after a year of their election

Some members of the Belagavi City Corporation organised a symbolic protest in front of the corporation office here against what they said delay by the State government in swearing them in as councillors.

They gathered in front of the corporation office and cut a cake to, what they said, celebrate their not being sworn in even after a year of being elected.

Elections to the corporation council were held on September 3, 2021. But the members have not been sworn in as the election of the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor have not been conducted till now. The State government has been putting off the elections citing the Supreme Court decisions in the R.R. Wagh vs State of Maharashtra case.

According to them, the decision mandates the State government to thrown open the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor for general quota, if the State Backward Classes Commission has not recommended reservation for these two posts.

Babajan Matwale, one of the elected members, said that never in his life had he seen such delay in swearing in elected members.

“The State government has been putting off election without giving any reason. The people are suffering due to flooding and other problems. Our voters keep complaining about civic issues such as garbage collection, stray dogs menace, water supply disruption, street lights or bad roads. How long can we evade them saying that we have not been sworn in?,’’ he said.

“All the 58 members feel the same way. But the BJP members don’t want to speak against the State government,’’ he said and added that the MLAs are carrying out works in the city without consulting them.

Earlier, they were stopped from entering the corporation office by the police and other officers.

Corporation Commissioner Rudhresh Ghali told them that they were welcome to discuss various issues with him but they were not allowed to stage a protest inside the corporation. After a few minutes of argument, the members came out and organised the symbolic protest.