Corporation members demand installation of Basaveshwara bust

The members of Shivamogga City Corporation across party lines have demanded the installation of the bust of social reformer Basaveshwara of 12th century in the city at the earliest.

It may be mentioned here that The Lambeth Basaveshwara Foundation, a United Kingdom-based non-profit organisation, had donated the bust of Basaveshwara to the corporation. The bust had arrived in Shivamogga city on November 22, 2018.

At a corporation meeting on Saturday, Jnaneshwar, a member, demanded the installation of the bust at the earliest. H.C. Yogesh, another member, said the corporation had decided to install the bust at Basaveshwara Circle in the city. An amount of ₹25 lakh was also earmarked by the corporation for works related to development of a garden, lighting arrangements and construction of a fountain at the place where the bust will be installed. He expressed regret that there had been an inordinate delay in installation.

Charulatha Somal, commissioner of the corporation, said permission from the Directorate of Municipal Administration was sought for installing the bust. Citing various orders passed by the courts, the Directorate told the corporation that it was not possible to sanction permission for installation of new busts or statues at public places. The corporation wrote to the Directorate once more requesting it to review its decision and sanction permission, she said.

Responding to this, Mr. Yogesh said that as the people of Shivamogga city want the bust to be installed, the Directorate should sanction permission at the earliest.

Nagaraj Kankari, a member, expressed displeasure that drinking water was being provided to residents in the city on alternative days owing to the failure by the corporation to tackle the problem in a proper manner. Mr. Yogesh alleged that the drinking water problem has become worse in wards in the outskirts of the city and officials of the corporation have failed to take necessary action in this regard. The meeting also witnessed a heated exchange of words between Mr. Yogesh and S.N. Channabasapa, Deputy Mayor, over the drinking water crisis.

Latha Ganesh, Mayor; Ayanur Manjunath, S. Rudre Gowda and R. Prasanna Kumar, MLCs; were present.