Corporation getting platforms built for evicted vendors in Vijayapura

The work for providing a permanent place for vegetable vendors, who were evicted recently, is under way near Nehru Market in Vijayapura. The city corporation is building platforms for them. The corporation has started the work of getting 62 platforms built near the old chicken market close to the Central Library. Almost the same number of platforms will come up on the adjacent lane.

Though over 50 more platforms were initially planned to be set up in the lane heading towards Bukhari Masjid, since the shop owners have obtained a stay order from the district court here, the corporation will be unable to take up any activity till the stay order is vacated.

“The shop owners, who had set shops illegally, were served notice to remove their shops. They agreed and voluntarily demolished the shops where the corporation planned to set up platforms for the vendors. But only a few hours before we started marking of the area, the shopkeepers obtained the stay order for seven days. We are now trying to get the stay order vacated so that we could start constructing platforms there,” corporation commissioner Harsha Shetty said.

Speaking to The Hindu, he said that as per the report given by the Vegetable Vendors Association, 230 vendors have been identified to be given space for selling vegetables.

He, however, said that since all of them cannot be accommodated now owing to the stay order, over 50 of them would be given temporary space at the Radio Maidan near Mahatma Gandhi Circle.

Though the Radio Maidan belongs to the Library Department, the district administration has taken special permission to provide space to vendors till they are given a permanent platform, he said.

Expressing happiness over the decision, Salim Mundewadi, president of the association, however, demanded that the district administration get the stay order vacated as early as possible and make arrangements for the vendors to carry on their business. “Our vendors now have no place for carrying out their business after they were evicted from Nehru Market lane on November 21. After a protest, the administration agreed to provide alternative space for them. We hope the work will be completed as early as possible so that the vendors start their livelihood again,” Mr. Mundewadi said.