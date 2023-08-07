Corporation Commissioner goes on city rounds in Belagavi

August 07, 2023 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - Belagavi

Commissioner of Belagavi City Corporation Ashok Dudagunti went on an early morning city rounds in Belagavi on Monday.

He cycled to the corporation vehicle depot at around 5.30 a.m. for an inspection. He rode one of the garbage trucks to some residential areas. He went to the garbage collection area near the DCC Bank. He asked the garbage collection agents to set up a bio metric attendance system in these centres to ensure that the workers came on time.

He later visited ward number 43 with the city corporation member and Town Planning and Development Committee chairperson Vani Vilas Joshi and walked through some streets.

The corporation commissioner met some residents who told him that there is a need to develop the Anagol crematorium in Chidambar Nagar.

The corporation commissioner issued instructions to officials to take up cleaning and maintenance, planting of saplings and erection of new electric lamps in the area.

He also instructed officials to see that there are no complaints about garbage collection in the ward. He told officials to resolve issues of encroachment of house sites and submit a report.

He later visited Bhagya Nagar and went around the garbage collection areas, the Bhangi Bol Gullis and some empty spaces of the corporation to ensure cleanliness of the area.

Corporation officers Anil Borgave and others were present.

