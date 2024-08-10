GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Corporates should quit India’ protest rally in Belagavi

Most of them are violating labour, environment and tax laws, say CITU members

Published - August 10, 2024 06:54 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
CITU members in Belagavi setting fire to corporate vested interests in an effigy as part of their nation-wide protest rally on Friday.

CITU members in Belagavi setting fire to corporate vested interests in an effigy as part of their nation-wide protest rally on Friday. | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

CITU members joined their fellow members across India to observe “Corporates should quit India” protest rally in Belagavi on Friday.

They walked to the Rani Channamma Circle and set on fire corporate vested interests in an effigy.

They said that most corporates are violating labour, environment and tax laws and enriching themselves at the cost of the poor people of the country.

Farmers leader Sidagouda Modagi said that corporate vested interests have grown so strong that they are able to get favourable deals from any party in power.

They visited the home of Yallappa Gundyagol, a worker who died in a fire accident at Sneham Taping Solutions factory in Navage on Tuesday.

The victim’s father, Sannayallappa Gundyagol, told the delegation that the factory has released ₹18 lakh as compensation to the family, up from the ₹10 lakh announced earlier.

He said that the factory has issued two cheques worth ₹9 lakh each to the boy’s mother and father. He, however, demanded that a compensation of at least ₹2 crore be given, as the boy was only 19 years old and was expected to work for another 35-40 years and support the family.

A delegation of the CITU submitted a memorandum to the district administration demanding damages and compensation to the family and strict action against the factory management for negligence and failure to protect workers.

