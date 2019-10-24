Corporates can now contribute funds to disaster management authority

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds will now be accepted for disaster management.

Speaking during the Confederation of Indian Industry’s (CII) annual conclave on Corporate Social Responsibility on the theme ‘Building the nation responsibly’ here on Wednesday, T.K. Anil Kumar, Secretary, Tourism and Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority, said the Ministry of Corporate Affairs had given permission for the authority to accept CSR funds.

Stressing on the need for disaster management to be strengthened in Karnataka, he said that this year rain affected Karnataka the most since 1901. Earlier this year, 14 districts in Karnataka suffered from drought which was immediately followed by 22 districts being flooded owing to the recent climate change situation. Karnataka has witnessed 91 fatalities and lakhs of houses have been damaged. The government requires more funds to be equipped for disaster management because as of now, relief solutions have reached only 60% of the population affected by natural disasters, he said.

“We require additional help. With corporates now open to provide monetary funding, more effective rescue operations can be carried out,” he said, and added that institutional arrangement should be done to ensure that CSR funds and NGO involvement can seamlessly integrate into disaster relief efforts.