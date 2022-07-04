Corporate companies urged to join hands with govt. to set up model schools

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B.C. Nagesh addressing a gathering after inaugurating Digital Literacy and Life Skill Hub at the Government High School at Deval Ganagapur village of Afzalpur taluk in Kalaburagi district on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Minister inaugurates Digital Literacy and Life Skill Hub in govt. school at Ganagapur

Karnataka government has decided to come up with model schools with focus on comprehensive development of children with quality education and basic facilities, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B.C. Nagesh has said.

Inaugurating a Digital Literacy and Life Skill Hub, an initiative of Road to School project by the Learning Links Foundation at the Government High School at Deval Ganagapur village of Afzalpur taluk in Kalaburagi district on Monday, Mr. Nagesh urged corporate companies to join hands with the government for setting up model schools under corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme.

“Our government has taken several initiatives to assess and improve the quality of teaching, there are 48,000 schools across the State, and some schools are in a bad shape, with lack of teachers and basic facilities. About 13,000 schools have less than 25 admissions, and 3000 schools have only ten students. The pupil-to-teacher ratio in other regions is 30:1, whereas in Kalyana Karnataka region it was 23:1, and the ongoing recruitment process will address the shortage of teachers in this part,” the Minister said.

As the pandemic caused learning loss for students, we have introduced the “Kalika Chetarike” (learning recovery) programme in schools to help bridge the learning gap in students, Mr. Nagesh reiterated.

He lauded the efforts of Learning Links Foundation, which has extended digital literacy programme in nine high schools and 25 primary schools across the Kalaburagi district and also played a vital role in improving the SSLC results in those nine high schools.

Director of Learning Links Foundation Sudha briefed about the programmes taken up in the schools to reduce drop-out rate and improve the results.

A class 9 student, Tabreez, impressed the Minister by solving the Rubik’s cube in a minute.

Additional Commissioner of Public Instruction Garima Panwar was present.