Corporate companies show interest in procuring metro cards in bulk, says BMRCL

September 21, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

As the Namma Metro line expands its services within the city, large corporate companies located near the metro lines have started to approach Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) to bulk purchase metro cards for their employees.

In a bid to boost metro ridership, BMRCL is offering the opportunity for companies, industrial units, and IT Parks to acquire metro smart cards in bulk as part of a promotional initiative. These passes, to be utilised by company employees, will feature co-branding with both Namma Metro and the purchasing companies featured on these cards.

BMRCL officials revealed that a company has already been in talks to bulk purchase the cards. “A prominent private company in the city recently initiated discussions with BMRCL regarding the issuance of metro cards. We are still in talks on this. A few other companies have also evinced interest. This initiative stands to benefit not only BMRCL but also contribute to alleviating traffic congestion on city roads taking private transport offered by these corporate companies off the road. Furthermore, companies procuring these metro cards could encourage professionals and techies employed in diverse IT parks and firms to transition from personal vehicles to the public transportation system,” a senior BMRCL official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are considering offering bulk quantities of smart cards to corporate companies, who can then distribute these cards to their employees at no cost. The same standard discount rates currently applicable to smart card users will also apply to these cards,” the official added.

The suggestion of giving the companies bulk metro cards was initially suggested by Outer Ring Road Companies’ Association (ORRCA), during a meeting earlier this year. “We have also proposed to BMRCL, BMTC and DULT to come up with integrated pass which will allow an employee to use both BMTC and metro with one card, which will benefit the companies in the ORR,” said Ramesh V.T., General Secretary of ORRCA.

Previously, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) also collaborated with IT parks and companies to boost the utilisation of their Vajra AC services by providing monthly passes in large quantities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.