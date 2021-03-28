Corpn. keeps water pots for birds

With the mercury hovering a little over 40 degrees Celsius, the Kalaburagi City Corporation has launched a special drive to quench the thirst of birds by placing earthen pots and plastic pots filled with water in various parks and public gardens in the city.
