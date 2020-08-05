Karnataka

Coronavirus | Yediyurappa, Siddaramaiah stable

The condition of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and leader of opposition and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who have been admitted to Manipal Hospitals after they tested positive for COVID-19, is stable. Both are doing well, a statement from the hospital said.

“Mr Siddaramaiah, who had fever and other symptoms when he was admitted late on Monday night, is better now. His fever has subsided and his vital parameters are stable. He has been started on appropriate treatment and is being closely monitored by our experts. His symptoms have improved since admission and he is comfortable at present,” according to the statement.

