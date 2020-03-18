Karnataka

Coronavirus: two more test positive in Karnataka

Very few tourists are seen in front of Vidhana Soudha, as people stay indoor due to the fear of spreading COVID-19.

Very few tourists are seen in front of Vidhana Soudha, as people stay indoor due to the fear of spreading COVID-19.   | Photo Credit: 19K Murali Kumar

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka is now 13

Two more positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Karnataka, taking the total number of cases to 13.

The two new cases are a 56-year-old male, a resident of Bengaluru who returned from USA on 6th March, and another 25-year-old female, who returned from Spain around the same time.

Both have been quarantined and are being treated in designated isolated hospitals in the city.

COVID-19 | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

Health Minister B Sriramulu confirmed this in a tweet on Wednesday afternoon.

“2 more #Covid19 cases have been registered in Bangalore today, taking the total infected cases to 13. 56yr old male, resident of Bangalore returned from USA on 6th March. Another, 25 yr old female, who has returned from Spain. Both are admitted in designated isolated hospital,” he tweeted.

Coronavirus | State Helpline numbers for COVID-19

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 18, 2020 2:31:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/coronavirus-two-more-test-positive-in-karnataka/article31097879.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY