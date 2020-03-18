Coronavirus: two more test positive in Karnataka

Two more positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Karnataka, taking the total number of cases to 13.

The two new cases are a 56-year-old male, a resident of Bengaluru who returned from USA on 6th March, and another 25-year-old female, who returned from Spain around the same time.

Both have been quarantined and are being treated in designated isolated hospitals in the city.

COVID-19 | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

Health Minister B Sriramulu confirmed this in a tweet on Wednesday afternoon.

“2 more #Covid19 cases have been registered in Bangalore today, taking the total infected cases to 13. 56yr old male, resident of Bangalore returned from USA on 6th March. Another, 25 yr old female, who has returned from Spain. Both are admitted in designated isolated hospital,” he tweeted.

Coronavirus | State Helpline numbers for COVID-19