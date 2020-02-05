Coronavirus: State launches aggressive awareness campaign

Following the detection of three cases of novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in Kerala, Karnataka has now launched an aggressive awareness campaign.

Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey told The Hindu that short audio jingles on the virus and its symptoms and precautions are being played in bus stations, private FM channels and All India Radio.

“We are also getting a small video played in 500 cinema halls advising people to take precautions and stay safe,” he said.

The department has also written to BMRCL to display coronavirus symptoms and precautions in all metro stations and trains.

On Wednesday, the Union Cabinet Secretary held a high-level meeting to review the actions taken for management of coronavirus and preparedness of States.

Till date, 87 travellers from coronavirus-affected countries have been identified in the State and 83 are under home isolation. The suspected case quarantined in Tumakuru district hospital has tested negative and has been discharged, said B.G. Prakash, State Joint Director (Communicable Diseases).

Of the 74 samples sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) for tests, 52 have tested negative and the results of 22 are awaited.