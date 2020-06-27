Coronavirus | SSLC official on examination duty tests positive

An official who was on SSLC examination duty in Pavagada, Tumakuru has been tested positive for COVID 19. Following this all the invigilators in the centre have been asked to undergo quarantine.
Sources in the examination centre said that the official did not come in contact with the students and had only visited the designated school on Thursday. Sources said that it was declared that he is tested positive on Friday.
The examination will continue in the same centre and all the staff members who were posted on duty in that centre will be replaced, sources said.
Over 8.48 lakh students have registered for the SSLC examination that began on Thursday. The examination will end on July 4. The examinations have been conducted amidst high precautionary measures. Students besides wearing masks at the examination centre also have to undergo health screening and sanitise their hands before they enter the examination hall. The number of students in each classroom is restricted to 20.
S.R. Umashankar, Principal Secretary of the department told The Hindu that the person was a staff of the social welfare department. He said that fumigation has been done at the examination centre and the students will appear for the Saturday's examination at the same centre.
