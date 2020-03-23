Coronavirus | second positive case in Mysuru

A second positive COVID-19 case was reported in Mysuru on Monday.

Confirming the case to reporters, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar said the person, who is 46 years old, belonged to Mysuru and arrived by an Emirates flight to Bengaluru from Dubai at 3 a.m. on March 22.

The person was screened at the airport in Bengaluru and was hand-stamped for remaining in quarantine for 14 days upon reaching Mysuru.

COVID-19 | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

“The person reached Mysuru in a taxi and went straight to K R Hospital which has an isolation ward. Information shared by the person, including the screening at the airport, was being ascertained and cross-checked and his travel map would be ready soon since the complete details were not available as of now,” he said.

The person’s samples were collected and sent for tests on Sunday. The results confirmed COVID-19 infection on Monday, the DC added.

The first COVID-19 positive case was reported in Mysuru on March 21. “Both the patients are stable,” he added.

With regard to the lockdown in Mysuru district from Monday, Mr. Sankar said devotees had been banned from places of worship and they had been requested to worship at their homes. All places of worship, including those under government control and run by private trusts, remain closed until March 31.

He warned of booking criminal cases against those deliberately flouting the guidelines issued by the government on the lockdown. Barring those engaged in essential supplies, all other business establishments will remain fully shut until March 31. Those flouting this order will be dealt with seriously, he warned.

Superintendent of Police Rhyshanth said cases can be booked under Section 270 IPC which attracts a punishment for two years with no bail, against those who move around without any reason and disobeying the guidelines issued for containing the spread of disease.