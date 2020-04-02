Coronavirus: positive cases touch 124 in Karnataka

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Karnataka touched 124 today. These include three deaths, 10 discharged persons and 11 from Bidar, who are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat.
As many as 1,000 people linked to Tablighi Jamaat have been screened in Karnataka so far.
“Based on inputs given by police and central government., nearly 1000 people linked to Tablighi Jamaat, Nizamuddin have been screened by the Health department till today morning. Out of them, six have been found symptomatic. Further, more than 200 swab samples have been drawn from them.
Tests are going on in labs and out of nearly 100 preliminary test results, 11 from Bidar district have tested positive. Contact tracing and isolation works are already on,” said Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Commissioner Health Karnataka.
Out of all identified Jamaat members , 19 are foreigners, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.