Coronavirus: positive cases touch 124 in Karnataka

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Karnataka touched 124 today. These include three deaths, 10 discharged persons and 11 from Bidar, who are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat.

As many as 1,000 people linked to Tablighi Jamaat have been screened in Karnataka so far.

“Based on inputs given by police and central government., nearly 1000 people linked to Tablighi Jamaat, Nizamuddin have been screened by the Health department till today morning. Out of them, six have been found symptomatic. Further, more than 200 swab samples have been drawn from them.

Tests are going on in labs and out of nearly 100 preliminary test results, 11 from Bidar district have tested positive. Contact tracing and isolation works are already on,” said Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Commissioner Health Karnataka.

Out of all identified Jamaat members , 19 are foreigners, he said.