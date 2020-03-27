Coronavirus: positive cases in Karnataka rise to 62

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Karnataka rose to 62 on Friday morning. This includes three persons who succumbed to the infection and five who were discharged after recovery.

While three were discharged earlier, two patients have been discharged on Friday.

The new cases include a 10-month-old boy, from Dakshina Kannada who has no history of travel to COVID-19 affected countries.

As per the preliminary investigation, the baby was taken to Kerala by his family members. The detailed investigation is under process and six primary contacts have been traced and are under house quarantine.

A 20-year-old male, resident of Bengaluru who had a travel history to Colombo and arrived in India on 15th March 2020 and a 25-year-old female, resident of Bengaluru who had a history of travel to London and arrived to India on 18th March 2020 have tested positive.

Two contacts of the domestic help of a positive patient, who had earlier tested positive, have also contracted the infection. Aged 35 and 33 years, these contacts along with the domestic help have been isolated in hospitals in Bengaluru.

The 60-year-old male resident of Tumkur District, who died this morning had a history of travel to Delhi by train on 13th March 2020. Twenty four high risk primary contacts have been traced of which 13 are isolated in designated hospital. Eight tested negative and three are health care professionals who are house quarantined.

That apart, a 22-year-old male, resident of Uttara Kannada had a history of travel to Dubai. The case is isolated at designated hospital in Uttara Kannada.