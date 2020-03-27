Karnataka

Coronavirus: positive cases in Karnataka rise to 62

A line of customers wait to enter a supermarket in Bengaluru

A line of customers wait to enter a supermarket in Bengaluru   | Photo Credit: G.P Sampath Kumar

This includes three deaths and five discharged persons

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Karnataka rose to 62 on Friday morning. This includes three persons who succumbed to the infection and five who were discharged after recovery.

While three were discharged earlier, two patients have been discharged on Friday.

The new cases include a 10-month-old boy, from Dakshina Kannada who has no history of travel to COVID-19 affected countries.

Also read: answers from experts on your queries about the coronavirus

As per the preliminary investigation, the baby was taken to Kerala by his family members. The detailed investigation is under process and six primary contacts have been traced and are under house quarantine.

A 20-year-old male, resident of Bengaluru who had a travel history to Colombo and arrived in India on 15th March 2020 and a 25-year-old female, resident of Bengaluru who had a history of travel to London and arrived to India on 18th March 2020 have tested positive.

Two contacts of the domestic help of a positive patient, who had earlier tested positive, have also contracted the infection. Aged 35 and 33 years, these contacts along with the domestic help have been isolated in hospitals in Bengaluru.

Also read: COVID-19 | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

The 60-year-old male resident of Tumkur District, who died this morning had a history of travel to Delhi by train on 13th March 2020. Twenty four high risk primary contacts have been traced of which 13 are isolated in designated hospital. Eight tested negative and three are health care professionals who are house quarantined.

That apart, a 22-year-old male, resident of Uttara Kannada had a history of travel to Dubai. The case is isolated at designated hospital in Uttara Kannada.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 27, 2020 3:32:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/coronavirus-positive-cases-in-karnataka-rise-to-62/article31181686.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY