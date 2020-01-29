Coronavirus: Patients upset with lack of personal hygiene in isolation ward

The isolation ward in the State-run Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD), which has been set up to quarantine suspected cases and contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCOV), lacks an environment that prevents spread of the virus, according to patients quarantined there.

The patients even submitted a written complaint to the hospital authorities on Tuesday.

While personal hygiene and frequent hand washing are the most important precautions to stay safe from contracting any communicable disease, patients isolated in the ward do not even have liquid soap in the toilets. “It’s a general ward with hardly a one-metre gap between two beds. We have only two toilets, one urinal and three bathrooms for 10 beds, which are not cleaned properly. I’m only using the urinal and have not used the toilet ever since I came here on Tuesday. Moreover, they have given one soap that all patients have to use,” one of the quarantined patients told The Hindu.

A 40-year-old Chinese national, who was referred from Manipal Hospital to RGICD late on Tuesday night, is also said to be unhappy with lack of adequate facilities there.

RGICD Director C. Nagaraja said that the isolated patients were concerned about lack of single isolation rooms in the institute. “It is not possible to provide single wards now. Following their complaint, we have provided them separate mugs, buckets and soap. We also have a separate waste management system for the isolation ward now,” he said.

“We have brought their (patients’) concerns to the notice of the government. We will also submit a proposal for setting up single-bed isolation wards in the institute for future use,” he said.

Four more cases

Meanwhile, four more persons with a travel history to China self reported to the institute on Wednesday. This is apart from the Chinese national who was referred from Manipal Hospital on Tuesday night.

With this, nine patients are in the isolation ward now. Of the 12 suspected cases isolated since January 24, three patients have been discharged after their samples tested negative.

The 40-year-old woman from China, whose first entry point was Delhi in the second week of December, came to Bengaluru on January 18.

“She presented with flu-like symptoms and we have guided her to RGICD as per the guidance of the District Surveillance Officer,” said Anoop Amarnath, Chief of Clinical Services in Manipal Hospitals.