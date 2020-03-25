Coronavirus outbreak | Karnataka sees 10 new cases on March 25, total rises to 51

Ten new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Karnataka on March 25 taking the total number of cases to 51.

Although Health Minister B. Sriramulu tweeted on March 25 morning that a woman from Gowribidanur who tested positive after returning from Mecca succumbed to the infection in Bowring and Lady Curzon hospital at 1 a.m. on Wednesday, department officials said as she also had other co-morbidities, they were waiting for all her other reports.

The 51 cases include one death and three persons who have been discharged.

The new cases include a 37-year-old female resident of Chitradurga who had a history of travel to Guyana and arrived in Bengaluru via Delhi on March 20.

Also read: COVID-19 | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

She has been isolated at a designated hospital in Davangere.

A 63-year-old male and his 59-year-old wife, who returned from South America-Brazil, Argentina; two persons aged 26, who travelled together from Spain and landed in Bengaluru via Dubai; a 63-year-old female and her 69-year-old husband, who returned from Athens and London; a 9-year-old girl, daughter of another positive patient and a 7-year-old contact of this patient have all tested positive. All of them are residents of Bengaluru and have been isolated and are treated at designated hospitals in the city.

This apart, a 34-year-old male, resident of Udupi, who returned from Dubai has also tested positive. He has been isolated in Udupi.

Contact tracing has been initiated for all the cases. Out of 51 cases detected and confirmed in Karnataka so far, six cases are transit passengers of Kerala who have landed in airports and are being treated in Karnataka.

So far, a total of 1,28,000 passengers have been screened in Karnataka.