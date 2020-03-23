Coronavirus | One more positive case in Karnataka, govt to procure 1,000 ventilators

One more positive COVID-19 case has been detected in Karnataka, Health Minister B. Sriramulu said on Monday. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka is now 27.

The Government will soon procure 1,000 ventilators, 15 lakh masks and 5 lakh personal protection kits to handle the emerging COVID-19 situation, he said.

Addressing presspersons after a video conference with representatives of pharma companies and Mysuru Deputy Commissioners, the Health Minister said that the State government has geared up on a war footing to tackle situation.