Coronavirus | One more positive case in Karnataka, govt to procure 1,000 ventilators

A deserted Majestic Bus Terminal as seen on March 19, 2020.

A deserted Majestic Bus Terminal as seen on March 19, 2020.   | Photo Credit: G. P. Sampath Kumar

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka is now 27

One more positive COVID-19 case has been detected in Karnataka, Health Minister B. Sriramulu said on Monday. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka is now 27.

The Government will soon procure 1,000 ventilators, 15 lakh masks and 5 lakh personal protection kits to handle the emerging COVID-19 situation, he said.

COVID-19 | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

Addressing presspersons after a video conference with representatives of pharma companies and Mysuru Deputy Commissioners, the Health Minister said that the State government has geared up on a war footing to tackle situation.

