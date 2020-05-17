Karnataka

Coronavirus | One more death, 54 new cases in Karnataka

A view of the deserted New Airport road, Bengaluru, during the COVID -19 crises on 16 May 2020. Photo : V Sreenivasa Murthy/The Hindu.

A view of the deserted New Airport road, Bengaluru, during the COVID -19 crises on 16 May 2020. Photo : V Sreenivasa Murthy/The Hindu.   | Photo Credit: V. Sreenivasa Murthy

Death toll due to COVID-19 at 37 in the State.

One more death has been reported in the State taking the death toll to 37.

A 54-year-old male resident of Udupi with cardiac issues was admitted in a private hospital in Udupi district. He died due to cardiac arrest on May 14 and tested positive for COVID 19 on May 16.

Meanwhile, 54 new cases have been reported taking the total number of positive cases to 1,146. This includes 37 deaths due to COVID-19, one non-COVID death and 497 discharges.

As many as 41 of the new cases have a travel history to Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Of the new cases, 22 are from Mandya. Except two cases that have contact history, the remaining cases in Mandya have a travel history to Mumbai.

While ten cases have been reported from Kalaburgi, six are from Hassan, four from Dharwad, three each from Yadgiri and Kolar, two each from Dakshina Kannada and Shivamogga and one each from Udupi and Vijayapura.

Coronavirus
