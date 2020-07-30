Coronavirus | No Sunday lockdown and night curfew from August 1 in Karnataka

30 July 2020 23:24 IST

Gymnasiums and yoga institutes can open from August 5

Following the Centre’s guidelines, the State government on Thursday issued fresh guidelines for Unlock 3, allowing the opening of gymnasiums and yoga institutes from August 5, with some restrictions in place. There will be no lockdown on Sundays in August and the night curfew too has been lifted.

The new guidelines, which will come into effect from August 1 for the entire month, says that metro services in Bengaluru, cinemas and educational institutions will not operate till the end of August. However, online classes are permitted, said the order.

Swimming pools, entertainment parks, bars, auditoriums, theatres, assembly halls will remain closed and all social, political, and religious gatherings are banned.

Advertising

Advertising

The order also prohibited sporting, academic and cultural events during the month. However, Independence Day celebrations will be allowed at the State, district, taluk, municipal, and panchayat-levels with social distancing.

New guidelines allow the gathering of 50 persons for a marriage function, and 20 in the case of a funeral.

There will be no more restrictions on inter-State and intra-State movement of people and no permission will be required for the movement of people and goods.

However, people coming to Karnataka must follow the guidelines issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department, and the Revenue Department, it said.

The lockdown measures are to be strictly implemented in containment zones demarcated by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the district authorities till August 31.

The BBMP and the district administration, based on their assessment of the situation, may prohibit certain activities outside the containment zones or impose restrictions as deemed necessary, the guidelines said.

Gymnasiums and yoga institutes will be allowed to function from August 5. But the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the guidelines issued by Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar said.

A fine of ₹200 and ₹100 will be imposed for not wearing a face cover or a mask in municipal areas and other areas, respectively.