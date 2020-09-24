Coronavirus | MLA succumbs to COVID-19

Bengaluru:

24 September 2020 17:39 IST

Basava Kalyan MLA Narayan Rao (65) passed away at Manipal Hospital on Old Airport Road on Thursday. He was admitted to the hospital on September 1 after he tested positive for Covid. Subsequently his infection worsened and he was critically ill with multi-organ failure.

He was on put on ventilator and was under constant observation by an expert panel of doctors, said Manish Rai, Hospital Director in a statement.

