Karnataka

Coronavirus | MLA succumbs to COVID-19

Basava Kalyan MLA Narayan Rao (65) passed away at Manipal Hospital on Old Airport Road on Thursday. He was admitted to the hospital on September 1 after he tested positive for Covid. Subsequently his infection worsened and he was critically ill with multi-organ failure.

He was on put on ventilator and was under constant observation by an expert panel of doctors, said Manish Rai, Hospital Director in a statement.

