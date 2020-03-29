Karnataka

Coronavirus: Man on Bengaluru-Mangaluru bus tests positive, passengers asked to undergo home quarantine

He arrived at Bengaluru International Airport from Dubai on March 21 and tested positive on March 27

Dakshina Kannada district administration has appealed to the passengers in the Bengaluru-Mangaluru KSRTC bus (KA 19 F 3329) which departed from Majestic bus stand at 4.30 p.m. on March 21 to undergo home quarantine for 28 days after a man from Dakshina Kannada tested positive for COVID-19 on March 27.

Releasing the travel history of the patient, a release from Sindhu B. Rupesh, Deputy Commissioner, Dakshina Kannada, said that the 21-year-old male arrived at Bengaluru International Airport from Dubai on March 21 at 8.30 a.m. Later, he got into a BMTC bus to Majestic bus stop. He had lunch at Majestic around 2 p.m.

On the way to Mangaluru the bus stopped at Kunigal for tea. He reached Uppinangady in Dakshina Kannada around 3 a.m. on March 22 and took an autorickshaw to his house at Karaya village in Belthangady taluk.

The Deputy Commissioner has asked the autorickshaw driver to undergo home quarantine for 28 days. If there are any symptoms, medical help should be sought, the release said.

The person had been admitted to the government hospital in Puttur in Dakshina Kannada on March 24 with the symptoms.

